Rigel gets milestone payments from Daiichi

Rigel Pharmaceuticals of the USA says it has received two undisclosed milestone payments from Japan's Daiichi Pharmaceuticals, following the latter's selection of two small-molecule candidates to develop for the treatment of cancer.
The two compounds are potent and selective inhibitors of a specific ligase target - the focus of the firms' collaboration formed in 2002 - which controls cancer cell proliferation through protein degradation. The Japanese group is responsible for bringing these candidates into preclinical development.
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