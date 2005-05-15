Rigel gets milestone payments from Daiichi

Rigel Pharmaceuticals of the USA says it has received two undisclosed milestone payments from Japan's Daiichi Pharmaceuticals, following the latter's selection of two small-molecule candidates to develop for the treatment of cancer.

The two compounds are potent and selective inhibitors of a specific ligase target - the focus of the firms' collaboration formed in 2002 - which controls cancer cell proliferation through protein degradation. The Japanese group is responsible for bringing these candidates into preclinical development.