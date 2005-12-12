Rigel shares hit by R112's Ph II failure

Shares in the USA's Rigel Pharmaceuticals nose-dived 63% to $8.20 after the firm reported disappointing results from a comparative Phase II clinical study of R112, a potential intranasal therapy for allergic rhinitis.
The randomized, double-blind study evaluated R112 and UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline's Beconase AQ (beclomethasone) nasal spray to placebo, over a seven-day period.
However, treatment with R112 failed to show a statistically-significant difference from placebo in improving nasal allergy symptoms, the study's primary endpoint, while Beconase AQ demonstrated superiority. The resultant drop in Rigel's share value put the price significantly below its previous 52-week low of $14.52, seen in April.
