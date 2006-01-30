Rigel to get $5M milestone from Serono

California, USA-based Rigel Pharmaceuticals that it will receive a $5.0 million milestone payment from Swiss biotechnology firm Serono triggered by the progress on the Investigational New Drug application for R763, for which Phase I clinical trials in cancer patients will commence later this year. R763 is a highly potent, orally-available multi-Aurora kinase inhibitor. Serono licensed development and commercialization rights to Rigel's Aurora kinase inhibitor program, including R763 for cancer, in October 2005.
R763 has been shown in vitro and in in vivo tumor xenograft models to potently inhibit proliferation and trigger apoptosis in several leukemia and tumor cell lines including the cervix, colon, lung, pancreas and prostate.
"This is an important milestone for our collaboration with Serono, who will take R763 into clinical development in 2006. Given the broad applicability R763 has demonstrated on many types of solid tumors and leukemias, we're excited to see this compound move further along in development," said Donald Payan, executive vice president and chief scientific officer of the US firm.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze