Rights Issue From United Drug

The Irish pharmaceutical company United Drug has made a IL12.4 million ($20.8 million) one-for-four rights issue of 4,456,376 new ordinary shares at 290 Irish pence. The rights issues will help the firm with acquisitions and strengthen its balance sheet, it said. It has invested IL21.9 million in infrastructure and acquisitions over the past 10 years.

For the year ended September 30, 1996, United Drug reported record results. Pretax profits were IL6 million, up 19%, net income was IL4.1 million, up 23%, and turnover grew 16% to IL247.6 million. All three divisions - pharmaceutical, consumer products, and medical and scientific - reported sales and profit rises.