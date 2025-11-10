Rilutek Backed For Approval In USA

By a single vote, the US Food and Drug Administration's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee has voted to recommend approval of Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's Rilutek (riluzole), for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. There is no currently-approved treatment for the disease.
Rilutek is thought to prevent glutamate release at synapses by blocking sodium channels and preventing depolarization of presynaptic glutaminergic neurons. Overstimulation of glutamate receptors is a feature of many neuropathological conditions (Marketletter September 18, 1995).
The drug, which is not a cure for the disease but has been shown to increase survival by around three months in Phase III trials, was recommended for approval by a 5-4 vote. Life expectancy for sufferers is just 3-5 years.
