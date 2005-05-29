Rincon and Biogen Idec form research alliance

Rincon Pharmaceuticals says it has entered into a collaborative research project with fellow US company Biogen Idec, based on evaluating the former's eukaryotic algae production platform for therapeutic non-glycosylated proteins.

Commenting on the agreement, Rincon chief executive Bruce Steel said: "we look forward to a successful collaboration with Biogen Idec - a global leader in the development of antibody-based therapeutics." He went on to note that "a tremendous opportunity exists for a new recombinant protein production system that is more rapid, scalable and cost-effective than current approaches. We hope to leverage Biogen Idec's expertise in this field to more quickly commercialize our technology platform."