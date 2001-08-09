Rise in counterfeit drugs reported in Vietnam

Retailers and manufacturers in Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnamreported in early August that they were seeing increasing quantities of counterfeit pharmaceuticals on sale in the city's stores, reports the Vietnam News Agency.
Many of the products were said to carry the packaging of foreign brand names, says the report, which notes that businesses in the city blame loopholes in the law against counterfeit goods, and a lack of inspection of sold goods, for the problem.
