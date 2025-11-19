RISING SWISS FRANC HITS ROCHE SALES

Swiss pharmaceutical major Hoffmann-La Roche felt the effects of the rising value of the Swiss francs in the first quarter of 1994. Sales for the quarter were 3.73 billion Swiss francs ($2.59 billion), up 12% in local currency terms, but only 6% in Swiss franc terms.
The company's top selling drugs, the antibiotic Rocephin (ceftriaxone), the anestheticDormicum (midazolam), the antiacne agent Roaccutane (isotretinoin), and Furtulon (doxifluridine) continued to show an increase in sales volume, said the company. Products introduced since 1990, namely Neupogen (filgrastim), Inhibace (cilazapril), and Aurorix (moclobemide), also achieved sales volume growth.
1994 % Change Divisions Mill Sw Fr Sw Fr Local Pharmaceutical 2,092 +10 +16 Vitamins/Fine chem 816 +3 +8 Diagnostics 400 -5 -1 Fragrances & Flavors 405 +9 +14 Other 17 -29 -23 Total 3,7530 +6 +12
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze