RISING SWISS FRANC HITS ROCHE SALES

Swiss pharmaceutical major Hoffmann-La Roche felt the effects of the rising value of the Swiss francs in the first quarter of 1994. Sales for the quarter were 3.73 billion Swiss francs ($2.59 billion), up 12% in local currency terms, but only 6% in Swiss franc terms.

The company's top selling drugs, the antibiotic Rocephin (ceftriaxone), the anestheticDormicum (midazolam), the antiacne agent Roaccutane (isotretinoin), and Furtulon (doxifluridine) continued to show an increase in sales volume, said the company. Products introduced since 1990, namely Neupogen (filgrastim), Inhibace (cilazapril), and Aurorix (moclobemide), also achieved sales volume growth.

1994 % Change Divisions Mill Sw Fr Sw Fr Local Pharmaceutical 2,092 +10 +16 Vitamins/Fine chem 816 +3 +8 Diagnostics 400 -5 -1 Fragrances & Flavors 405 +9 +14 Other 17 -29 -23 Total 3,7530 +6 +12