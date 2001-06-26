Rite Aid cuts prices for Rx cash buys

Rite Aid, the USA's third-largest pharmacy chain, has announced that itis cutting the prices of 200 widely-used prescription drugs when patients purchase them for cash.

Products included in the price reductions are Eli Lilly's antidepressant Prozac (fluoxetine), Schering-Plough's allergy treatment Claritin (loratadine) and Pharmacia/ Pfizer's COX-2 inhibitor Celebrex (celecoxib), according to Reuters, which notes that the company had said that it made the decision "in order to be more in line with local competition."

Rite Aid, which has suffered two years of losses and is currently carrying large debts as a result of a number of problems, also said that it began offering the discounts on cash purchases last November in Oregon and Washington state, and that this had produced "such a positive impact" on volume and traffic in the stores, which in turn boosted sales and earnings. Cash prescription sales account for around 10% of the Rite Aid's total pharmacy sales, a spokeswoman noted.