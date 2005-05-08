RNAi drug discovery market worth $650 million in 2005, says R&M

Although the markets for RNAi drug discovery are difficult to define as no product has, as yet, progressed to clinical development, a recent report by Dublin, Ireland-headquartered Research and Markets states that the current value of RNAi reagents in research is estimated to be around $400.0 million in 2005. This is projected to grow to $850.0 million by the year 2010 and $1.2 billion by 2015.
The value of the drug discovery market based on RNAi is estimated at $650.0 million this year and expected to grow to $1.0 billion in 2010 and $1.5 billion in 2015, according to the firm. Furthermore, even if only a few products get into the market by 2010, this sector will expand to $3.5 billion based on sales of RNAi-based drugs, and will rise further to $5.9 billion in 2015, the report states.
To obtain a copy of the report, which profiles 115 companies involved in developing RNAi technologies along with 84 collaborations, please visit: www.researchandmarkets.com.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze