RNAi drug discovery market worth $650 million in 2005, says R&M

Although the markets for RNAi drug discovery are difficult to define as no product has, as yet, progressed to clinical development, a recent report by Dublin, Ireland-headquartered Research and Markets states that the current value of RNAi reagents in research is estimated to be around $400.0 million in 2005. This is projected to grow to $850.0 million by the year 2010 and $1.2 billion by 2015.

The value of the drug discovery market based on RNAi is estimated at $650.0 million this year and expected to grow to $1.0 billion in 2010 and $1.5 billion in 2015, according to the firm. Furthermore, even if only a few products get into the market by 2010, this sector will expand to $3.5 billion based on sales of RNAi-based drugs, and will rise further to $5.9 billion in 2015, the report states.

