Roberts Agrelin NDA Accepted In USA

Roberts Pharmaceutical's New Drug Application for Agrelin (anagrelide), an antiplatelet drug for the treatment of thrombocytosis, has been accepted by the US Food and Drug Administration. The agency is now obliged to complete the review within 180 days of the filing date. Roberts has presented data from trials which indicate that Agrelin can reduce the incidence of heart attack and stroke in patients with thrombocytosis, which can occur either spontaneously or can be caused by certain bone marrow tumors.