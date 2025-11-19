ROBERTS LICENSES AGRELIN IN ITALY

Roberts Pharmaceutical has signed a letter of intent with the Italian pharmaceuticals firm, Inverni della Beffa of Milan, for the marketing and sale of Agrelin (anagrelide HCl) in Italy. Inverni della Beffa will take responsibility for the preparation of a marketing application for Agrelin in Italy, in conjunction with Roberts' efforts to obtain European Union-wide approval using the European concertation procedure.
Agrelin is an antiplatelet agent used to treat thrombocytosis, a condition characterized by high blood platelet counts and an abnormal incidence of clotting disorders, including heart attack and stroke. A New Drug Application for the drug has already been filed in the USA. Roberts intends to retain rights to the agent in its home markets, but will continue to seek local distributors for markets where it does not have a presence.
Inverni della Beffa already has extensive licensing agreements with major multinational pharmaceutical firms, including Warner-Lambert, Sterling Drug, Elf Sanofi, Janssen, Tanabe, Chugai and Torii. It also has extensive operations in France, Germany, Spain, Portugal and Greece.
