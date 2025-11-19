ROBERTS PHARMA POSTS RECORD SALES

On an unaudited basis, Roberts Pharmaceuticals has reported that sales for the year ended December 1993 were $89.7 million, a 172% increase over total revenues of $33 million achieved in 1992. Net profit for the year was $7.2 million or $0.46 per share, compared to a loss of $8.8 million in the previous year.

Sales for the fourth quarter also showed a large gain, with revenues increasing 131% to $28.6 million. Earnings for the fourth quarter reached an all-time high of $0.25 per share.

Anthony Maris, chief financial officer, said that "the independent audit of the company is nearing completion and final audited results should be available by the end of March (too late for this issue)."