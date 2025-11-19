Roberts Pharma Warns Profits Will Be Below Forecasts

US-based Roberts Pharmaceutical has said that profits in the second quarter and for the whole of 1995 will be below Wall Street forecasts. The announcement triggered a selloff, with the company's stock falling $3.50 or almost 15%. Based on preliminary information, Roberts expects to break even for the second quarter. Analysts had expected Roberts to show earnings of 31 cents per share for the second quarter, and $1.21 for the full year, according to First Call, which tracks earnings estimates.

Roberts reported per share earnings of 24 cents in the same quarter last year and $1.04 for all of 1994. The company also said it is expecting revenues of around $20 million for April and May, the same as for the entire 1995 first quarter, based on better sales of its core pharmaceutical products.