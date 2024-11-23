Roberts To Buy Searle's Pharma Facility

- US company Roberts Pharmaceutical Corp is to purchase a fully-equipped pharmaceutical manufacturing facility currently being operated by Searle Canada, a unit of Monsanto Canada. Searle will lease space back from the US firm while Roberts will undertake some product packaging and contract manufacturing of Searle's products. The purchase is expected to be made final in early 1997.
