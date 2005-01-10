Roche 3.6B SwFr OTC sale to Bayer completes

The sale of Switzerland-based Roche's non-prescription business Roche Consumer Health to Germany's Bayer was closed on December 31, 2004. Following approval by the European Union antitrust authorities, the necessary clearance has now also been obtained from the other relevant authorities. In a few smaller markets where the transaction has yet to be closed, completion is expected within the next few months. The value of the transaction is around 3.60 billion Swiss francs ($3.14 billion).
Roche announced the sale of its over-the-counter medicines to Bayer last year (Marketletter July 26). The transaction includes all assets of RCH and the five pharmaceutical production facilities in Grenzach (Germany), Gaillard (France), Pilar (Argentina), Casablanca (Morocco) and Jakarta (Indonesia), as well as Roche's 50% stake in its joint venture with Bayer, which markets OTC products in the USA.
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