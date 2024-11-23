ROCHE ACCELERATES SAQUINAVIR FILING

Roche is preparing to file an accelerated approval New Drug Application for the proteinase inhibitor saquinavir, based on results of a Phase II trial of the compound in combination with Wellcome's Retrovir (zidovudine) and its Hivid (zalcitabine) drug. The company is currently in discussion with the US Food and Drug Administration to see if an accelerated approval is appropriate. Roche is also to investigate a triple combination therapy as part of its Phase III program.