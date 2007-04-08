Roche acquires THP for $56.5 million

Switzerland's number two drugmaker, Roche, has acquired Therapeutic Human Polyclonals, a privately-held biotechnology firm based in California, USA, and Germany, for a cash consideration of $56.5 million to buy 100% ownership of the group.

With its focus on innovative antibody research, THP is expected to be a valuable addition to the Swiss company's R&D operations, and will be integrated into the Roche Pharma Center of Excellence for Protein Research, located in Penzberg, Germany.