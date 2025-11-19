ROCHE AND ABBOTT IN X-LICENSING DEAL

Hoffmann-La Roche and Abbott Laboratories have signed a worldwide agreement, under which both companies license to the other key patents in the field of diagnostic applications of gene amplification technologies.

As a result of this agreement, Abbott can carry out development currently covered under Roche's gene amplification patents, including those covering the polymerase chain reaction. Roche will, in turn, be able to operate under Abbott's patent rights for ligase chain reaction and repair chain reaction technologies.

Both Roche and Abbott said that the agreement would hasten the availability of advanced and novel diagnostic products through the use of these complementary technologies.