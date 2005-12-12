Roche and Ambrx enter R&D accord

Swiss drug major Roche and US protein engineering specialist Ambrx have entered into an R&D accord where the latter will use its proprietary technology to develop next-generation proteins and peptides, initially focusing on novel pegylated interferon alfa molecules.

Under the terms of the agreement, Roche will fund R&D and will retain exclusive worldwide commercialization rights. Ambrx will receive license fees, research funding and development milestone payments, plus royalties on product sales. In addition, the Roche Venture Fund will make an equity investment in Ambrx. Further financial details were not disclosed.