Roche And DuPont In Parkinson's Link-Up

Hoffmann-La Roche and DuPont Pharmaceuticals have identified anopportunity to enhance the potential of their products for Parkinson's disease via a three-year copromotion deal in the USA.
DuPont markets Sinemet CR (carbidopa and l-dopa), the leading product of this type in the USA. Meanwhile, Roche markets Tasmar (tolcapone), the first in a new class of PD drugs - the COMT inhibitors - which are taken in combination with l-dopa-carbidopa. Clinical trials have shown that some patients can achieve a significant improvement in "on-time" (periods of relatively good motor function) with the combination. Tasmar is thought to significantly enhance and sustain plasma levels of l-dopa, resulting in more constant stimulation of dopaminergic function in the brain.
The move is seen as a bid by Roche to boost the take-up of Tasmar, which has achieved disappointing sales since its launch, according to Pharma Vision 2000 AG (Marketletter July 27).
