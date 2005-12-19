Roche and Maxygen sign Factor VIII development accord

Swiss drugmaker Roche and California, USA-based Maxygen, a specialist developer of validated protein pharmaceuticals, say they have signed an agreement to co-develop recombinant Factor VII-based products for multiple indications, including intracerebral hemorrhage and trauma. The compound is a natural protein key to the induction of coagulation and clotting.

Under the terms of the deal, the companies will share worldwide R&D costs for the creation of the next generation of product candidates with Maxygen leading early-stage development. Roche will take charge of late-stage research and retains the right to commercialize any resulting products. Maxygen added that it expects to receive around $95.0 million in upfront payments and total event payments and, in addition, will receive royalties on product sales. Further financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.