Roche and partners apply for expanded indication for Rituxan

US biotechnology groups Genentech and Biogen Idec, together with Swiss drug major Roche, which has a controlling share in the former firm, have finished filing a supplemental Biologics License Application with the US Food and Drug Administration for an additional indication for Rituxan (rituximab), in front-line patients with intermediate grade or aggressive, CD-20-positive, B-cell, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, in combination with anthracycline-based chemotherapy regimens.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze