Roche And PDL Report Disappointing Zenapax Results In GVHD

9 July 1995

Hoffmann-La Roche and Protein Design Laboratories have ann-ounced disappointing results of a study using Zenapax (SMART humanized anti-Tac antibody; daclixamab) for the prevention of graft-versus-host disease following bone marrow transplantation. The company had originally said that it hoped to file its first product license application for Zenapax in this indication before the end of the year.

The analysis of the data from the Phase II/III study led Roche to believe that Zenapax is not effective in reducing the incidence of GVHD, despite being well-tolerated. Zenapax binds to the interleukin-2 receptor, which is expressed on activated T cells. Roche says that it is continuing the development of the monoclonal antibody for the prevention of acute rejection in cadaveric kidney transplantation, and has two Phase III trials ongoing in this indication.

Cary Queen, PDL's vice president of research, said that it is difficult to extrapolate the prospects of the drug from a trial for one disease to another. GVHD is a very difficult indication, he said, with a high mortality rate, and kidney transplantation is a less challenging indication. Encouragingly, in the GVHD trial only one patient out of 140 treated with the antibody developed an immune response, indicating that the SMART humanization technology is effective.

