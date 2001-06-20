Thursday 23 October 2025

Roche and Trimeris extend HIV research agreement

20 June 2001

Roche and Trimeris have signed a research agreement to discover,develop and commercialize novel generations of HIV fusion inhibitor peptides. Under the terms of the collaboration, which expands the world partnership agreement signed by the two companies two years ago (Marketletter July 19, 1999), both will equally fund the project and share in profits from sales.

