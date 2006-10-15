Saturday 8 November 2025

Roche and UNICEF to provide school support for AIDS orphans

15 October 2006

Swiss drugmaker Roche says that it established a partnership with UNICEF Switzerland, under which it will supply desks, school uniforms, textbooks and other educational materials to African schools attended by children orphaned by AIDS. The company explained that it would fund the project using a portion of proceeds raised through its annual employee AIDS charity walk, which has raised 2.8 million Swiss francs ($2.2 million) since 2003.

The agreement builds on several of the existing projects that the firm is undertaking, specifically its partnership with the European Coalition of Positive People, which has set up a number of day centers in Malawi for AIDS orphans, and its collaboration with the Nelson Mandela Foundation to promote education in a number of countries in the region.

Roche's chief executive, Franz Humer, said that the firm hoped to improve schooling and, ultimately, provide opportunities to escape poverty, in addition to aiding the prevention of HIV/AIDS.

