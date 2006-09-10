Roche asks CHMP to re-examine Tarceva data

Swiss drug major Roche has requested a re-examination of data supporting the filing of its anticancer drug Tarceva (erlotinib) for pancreatic cancer following a recent negative opinion from the European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP; Marketletter August 7).
The filing was specifically for the use of Tarceva in combination with gemcitabine chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease, killing more people within the first year of diagnosis than any other cancer.
The agent received US Food and Drug Administration approval for this indication late last year (Marketletter September 19, 2005). Roche noted that both US and European license applications are based on data from a Phase III study which showed that treatment with Tarceva plus gemcitabine results in significantly longer survival (22%) compared to gemcitabine alone. 24% of patients on Tarceva plus gemcitabine in this evaluation were alive after one year, compared to 19% on gemcitabine alone.
