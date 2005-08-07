Roche/Aspreva's CellCept enters LN trial

Canada's Aspreva Pharmaceuticals has begun patient dosing in a pivotal Phase III clinical study evaluating CellCept (mycophenolate mofetil) for the treatment of lupus nephritis, which it is developing in this indication on behalf of Swiss drug major Roche.
The advanced-stage Lupus Management Study will be one of the largest Phase III trials conducted in lupus nephritis and aims to enrol 358 patients with biopsy-proven lupus nephritis in over 100 centers worldwide. The condition is the most serious manifestation of the chronic autoimmune disease systemic lupus erythematosus which, without treatment, leads to kidney failure.
