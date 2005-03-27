Roche begins trial for Pegasys and Copegus as post-transplant hep C treatment

Swiss drug major Roche has initiated a trial of Pegasys (pegylated interferon 2a) and Copegus (ribavirin) in the treatment of post-transplant recurrence of hepatitis C infection, which is the most common cause of liver transplantation in the USA.
The study will enroll approximately 300 patients across 28 centers. Patients in the study will be randomized into two arms between 10 and 16 weeks post-transplantation. Participants who have not suffered liver damage will receive 135mcg/week of Pegasys via subcutaneous injection for the first four weeks, which will then increase to 180mcg/week for the next 44 weeks.
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