Roche bids for Spain's Carpe Diem

Roche Diagnostics, a unit of Switzerland's Roche, has bought 86% of Spanish telemedicine firm Carpe Diem for an undisclosed amount. Roche Diagnostics said the deal will enable it to expand in Spain's diabetes telemedicine market in which Carpe Diem has a strong presence. The latter, 14%-owned by the Vodafone Foundation, also plans to expand in the cardiovascular, hypertension and asthma markets. The acquisition will bring "important synergies" between the two firms, according to a Carpe Diem official, reports the Marketletter's correspondent.