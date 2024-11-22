ROCHE CONSOLIDATED PROFIT LEAPS 56% IN 1991

For 1991, Swiss pharmaceutical major Hoffmann-La Roche reported "continued and significant improvement in the group's earning performance," with consolidated group profits leaping 56% on the previous year to reach 1.48 billion Swiss francs ($988 million).
Group sales rose 18.4% to 11.45 billion francs ($7.63 billion; Marketletter January 20). Turnover in local currencies, however, showed only a 15.3% improvement.
By division, pharmaceuticals continued to take the lion's share of sales, at 5.91 billion francs, an increase of 23% in francs terms and 20% in local currencies. Vita-mins and fine chemicals contributed 2.73 billion francs, up 14% in francs and 11% in local currency, diagnostics 1.42 billion francs (up 8% and 5%), fragrances and flavors 1.31 billion francs (up 22% and 20%), others 85 million francs, no change in francs and down 3% in local currency.
