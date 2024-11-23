Roche Files For Orlistat

- Roche has filed for approval to market its new antiobesity drug Xenical (orlistat) in the USA and Canada. The drug, first in a new class of drugs for the treatment of overweight, is a gastric and pancreatic lipase inhibitor, which acts by inhibiting the absorption of fat in the gut. The fact that orlistat is not centrally-acting could be an advantage should it come to market. It has been tested in trials involving over 5,000 patients (Marketletter October 21).
