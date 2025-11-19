Roche Files NDA In USA For Invirase

Hoffmann-La Roche has submitted a New Drug Application in the USA for its AIDS drug Invirase (saquinavir). The drug is the first protease inhibitor to be filed in the USA.

Roche is seeking approval to market the drug, in combination with reverse transcriptase inhibitors such as Glaxo Wellcome's Retrovir (zidovudine), for the treatment of patients with advanced HIV (CD4 counts of less than 300/mm3), as well as for a monotherapy indication in patients intolerant to other available drugs. Additional NDAs will be filed worldwide over the next few weeks, said the company. Roche presented data at a meeting earlier this year that suggested that saquinavir would not cause cross-resistance to other protease inhibitors.