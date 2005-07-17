Roche/GE sign deal for personalized AD drugs

Swiss drugmaker Roche and UK group GE Healthcare, formerly known as Amersham before it was acquired for L5.65 billion ($9.93 billion) by General Electric (Marketletter October 20, 2003), have entered into a collaboration centered on the development of personalized care for patients with Alzheimer's disease.
Subjects taking an anti-amyloid drug candidate for Alzheimer's disease, developed by the Basel-headquartered firm, will be monitored in controlled clinical trials for drug response using GE's positron emission tomography diagnostic imaging agent. PET technology measures and tracks levels of beta-amyloid, a brain plaque believed to induce memory loss in AD patients; its presence could previously only be confirmed during autopsy.
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