Roche/GSK's Boniva approved in USA

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Swiss drugmaker Roche and UK pharmaceutical major GlaxoSmithKline's once-monthly oral bisphosphonate Boniva (ibandronate sodium) 150mg tablets, marking the first once-a-month therapy for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis.

Once-monthly oral Boniva (150 mg) was cleared for use on results of the MOBILE (Monthly Oral iBandronate In LadiEs) study, a randomized, double-blind, multinational, non-inferiority trial in 1,602 women with postmenopausal osteoporosis which demonstrated that the monthly dose was comparable in efficacy to the 2.5mg-a-day regimen, approved by the FDA in 2003, in increasing bone mineral density at lumbar spine and other skeletal sites.