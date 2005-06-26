Roche/GSK's Bonviva: strong efficacy data

Swiss drugmaker Roche and UK major GlaxoSmithKline, have announced strong results for their co-developed oral osteoporosis drug Bonviva (ibandronate), at the Annual Congress of Rheumatology.

Results from the two-year MOBILE study showed that once-monthly treatment with the bisphosphate drug candidate is at least as effective as the approved once-daily oral Bonviva. The 150mg monthly regimen, approved in the USA last month, was prospectively demonstrated to be significantly better than the 2.5mg Bonviva daily regimen. Lumbar spine bone mineral density increased in all groups: specifically, 5.6% and 6.6% in the 100mg and 150mg once-monthly groups respectively, compared with 5.0% in the daily group. The 150mg regimen continued to be superior to daily Bonviva (p < 0.001). In addition, BMD at all regions of the hip increased for all treatment groups. Increases at the total hip were most pronounced in the 150mg group, at 3.5% and 4.2% in the 100mg and 150mg once-monthly groups, respectively, the firms stated.