Roche Highlights Obesity Drug At R&D Conference

Roche reviewed data from a one-year, Phase III study of its antiobesity drug Xenical (orlistat or tetrahydrolipstatin) at an R&D update meeting in Basle, Switzerland earlier this month. The firm believes the profile of the drug will make it the pharmacological treatment of choice if it comes to market.
Developing an obesity drug has been a long road for Roche, which previously had five other drugs in development for overweight which have been discontinued, for a variety of reasons. Obesity is a hard nut to crack. Witness the problems faced by Interneuron and Wyeth-Ayerst before they could get Redux (dexfenfluramine) marketed in the USA, and the subsequent requirement for a further meeting with the FDA to review the side effects and discuss Phase IV commitments (to be held on November 8). Furthermore, an FDA panel recently decided not to approve Knoll's 5-HT/noradrenaline reuptake inhibitor Meridia (sibutramine) on the grounds that its risk:benefit ratio was unacceptable (Marketletter October 7).
One advantage for orlistat is that it is not centrally-acting. It is a pancreatic lipase inhibitor and acts by inhibiting the intestinal absorption of fat. It is given three times a day (with meals), and initial studies have shown that fecal fat excretion can be increased to the extent that up to 30% of ingested fat is not absorbed.
