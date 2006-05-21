Roche in Africa flu vacc deal with Aspen

Swiss pharmaceutical major Roche says it has reached an agreement with the South African company Aspen for the production of a generic version of its of its antiviral Tamiflu (oseltamivir) for Africa, as part of continued efforts to increase and speed up availability of the medicine for influenza pandemic planning world wide.
The accord with Aspen is focused on providing oseltamivir for pandemic use to further help to address the needs of governments and other not-for-profit organizations in the African sub-continent. Roche will provide technical know how (technical, preclinical and clinical data) to assist Aspen in expediting its production and registration. The deal also allows the supply of active pharmaceutical ingredient from Roche to Aspen.
David Reddy, Roche's Pandemic Taskforce Leader, commented: "we are pleased to announce the partnership with Aspen as the latest step in our scale-up efforts to meet the needs of governments in preparing for the potential public health threat posed by avian influenza. This is another demonstration of Roche's commitment to working as a collaborative and responsible partner with governments and the World Health Organization to assist in pandemic planning."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze