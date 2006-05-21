Roche in Africa flu vacc deal with Aspen

Swiss pharmaceutical major Roche says it has reached an agreement with the South African company Aspen for the production of a generic version of its of its antiviral Tamiflu (oseltamivir) for Africa, as part of continued efforts to increase and speed up availability of the medicine for influenza pandemic planning world wide.

The accord with Aspen is focused on providing oseltamivir for pandemic use to further help to address the needs of governments and other not-for-profit organizations in the African sub-continent. Roche will provide technical know how (technical, preclinical and clinical data) to assist Aspen in expediting its production and registration. The deal also allows the supply of active pharmaceutical ingredient from Roche to Aspen.

David Reddy, Roche's Pandemic Taskforce Leader, commented: "we are pleased to announce the partnership with Aspen as the latest step in our scale-up efforts to meet the needs of governments in preparing for the potential public health threat posed by avian influenza. This is another demonstration of Roche's commitment to working as a collaborative and responsible partner with governments and the World Health Organization to assist in pandemic planning."