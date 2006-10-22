Roche initiates Ph II trial of novel HCV drug

Swiss drug major Roche has initiated the first Phase II study to evaluate its new polymerase inhibitor, R1626, for the treatment of hepatitis C. The firm noted that its investigational drug, which has been granted fast track status by the US Food and Drug Administration, has been shown in an earlier study to have a strong antiviral effect against the hepatitis C virus.

In a Phase I evaluation, the drug achieved significant reductions in viral load in chronic hepatitis C patients infected with the difficult-to-cure genotype 1 virus. This trial will evaluate the safety and antiviral effects of R1626 in combination with the current standard-of-care for HCV, Roche's mainstay HCV drugs Pegasys (peginterferon alfa-2a (40KD)) and Copegus (ribavirin).