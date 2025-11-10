Roche: joint venture with Chinese vitamin producers

- Roche has formed two joint-venture companies with Chinese vitamin producers. The first agreement is with Shanghai No 6 Pharmaceutical Factory to jointly produce vitamin A and vitamin premixes for the animal feed industry. The joint venture will be known as Roche Taishan (Shanghai) Vitamin Products, and Roche will have a 70% stake in the company. The second company is Roche Sunve Vitamins, in which Roche has a 60% stake and Shanghai Sunve Pharmaceutical Corporation a minority stake. This joint venture provides a combination of vitamin E oil and powder.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze