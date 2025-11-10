Roche: joint venture with Chinese vitamin producers

- Roche has formed two joint-venture companies with Chinese vitamin producers. The first agreement is with Shanghai No 6 Pharmaceutical Factory to jointly produce vitamin A and vitamin premixes for the animal feed industry. The joint venture will be known as Roche Taishan (Shanghai) Vitamin Products, and Roche will have a 70% stake in the company. The second company is Roche Sunve Vitamins, in which Roche has a 60% stake and Shanghai Sunve Pharmaceutical Corporation a minority stake. This joint venture provides a combination of vitamin E oil and powder.