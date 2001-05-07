Roche launches Dilatrend in China

Roche has launched its beta blocker Dilatrend (carvedilol) onto themarket for the treatment of heart failure in China, following its recent approval by the Chinese State Drug Administration, according to the Xinhua news agency.
The firm is planning a publicity campaign in 12 major Chinese cities to promote the drug and increase public awareness of the prevention of cardiovascular disease, in collaboration with the Chinese Medical Association's Cardiovascular Society.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze