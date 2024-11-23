Roche Launches Invirase In Canada

Hoffmann-La Roche has launched its new HIV protease inhibitor Invirase (saquinavir) in Canada. It is the first protease inhibitor to be approved in that country for the treatment of HIV infection. This is the third launch of the drug; saquinavir was first introduced in the USA at the end of last year (Marketletter December 18 and 25, 1995), and is also marketed in Switzerland.