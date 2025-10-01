Roche Posts 10% 9 Mths Sales Gain

Switzerland's Roche group reported sales for the first nine months of 1996 at 11.73 billion Swiss francs ($9.36 billion), a rise of 9% in local currencies and 10% in francs on the like, 1995 period. Pharmaceutical turnover reached 7.64 billion francs, up 12%, while vitamins and fine chemicals rose 8% to 2.45 billion francs and diagnostics (excluding Roche Biomedical Labs which has not been consolidated since May 1995) rose 16% to 540 million francs. Sales of fragrances and flavors dropped 3% to 1.1 billion francs.

Roche said its pharmaceutical division's growth continued to outpace the industry average for the third quarter of this year, and volume gains were recorded for all of the division's top-selling products. New products such as CellCept (mycophenolate mofetil) and Invirase (saquinavir) "were very well received in the marketplace," it added, and noted that Invirase received regulatory approval throughout the European Union in early October.