Roche reports sales of $23.89B for first three qtrs of 2006, a 4.7% share of global market

Swiss drug major Roche says that its sales in the first nine months of 2006 reached 30.3 billion Swiss francs ($23.89 billion), an increase of 17% in local currencies over the same period last year, surpassing the high growth rates reported for the first half-year, although profits for the period were not disclosed.

The Basle-headquartered firm, which last year came eigth in the world by sales, says that its pharmaceuticals division increased 21%, outpacing the global market four times, while its diagnostics division's sales rose 5% to extend its worldwide leadership position.

With sales of 10.5 billion francs in third-quarter 2006, Roche beat analysts' consensus predictions. Pharmaceutical sector analysts at Lehman Brothers attributed this strong performance to higher-than-expected sales of Roche's key antiviral Tamiflu (oseltamivir), which is widely considered to be the first line of defence against a possible pandemic of avian influenza and has seen increased demand as governments top up their strategic stockpiles.