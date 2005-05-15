Roche's blood glucose meter approved by FDA

Swiss pharmaceutical major Roche's diagnostics division has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for the Accu-Chek Aviva meter, its newest blood glucose meter for the management of diabetes, which will be available for US consumers later this year, the firm stated.
According to the Basel-headquartered group, the new device is part of a broad portfolio of diabetes management tools developed to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes.
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