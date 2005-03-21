Roche's cancer drug Avastin debuts in UK

Swiss drugmaker Roche says that its angiogenesis inhibitor Avastin (bevacizumab) is now available for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer in the UK, following recent approval by the European Commission (Marketletter January 3 & 10),

When given with chemotherapy, the agent has been shown to increase patients' life expectancy an average of 30% compared to chemotherapy alone, by cutting off the blood supply to tumors.