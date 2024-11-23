Roche's Cytovene/Cymevene Prevents Cytomegalovirus Infections

- Roche's oral ganciclovir product Cytovene/Cymevene can prevent life-threatening cytomegalovirus infections in liver transplant patients, according to the results of the GAN 040 study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Transplant Surgeons. The six-month incidence of CMV disease was 19.5% in the ganciclovir group compared to 4.8% in the placbeo group. Roche said it intends to file a supplemental New Drug Application in the USA on the strength of the data.
