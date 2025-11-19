Roche's Cytovene: trial news

- Data from a 994-patient study conducted by the US National Institutes of Allergy & Infectious Disease Community Program for Clinical Research on AIDS protocol 021, that tested the efficacy of Roche's Cytovene (ganciclovir) capsules, has revealed that the drug is no more effective than placebo in preventing CMV retinal and gastrointestinal disease in HIV-infected patients with severe immunosuppression.
