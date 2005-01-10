Roche's Invirase 500mg gets US approval

Swiss drugmaker Roche has obtained US Food and Drug Administration approval of a new 500mg film-coated tablet formulation of its HIV protease inhibitor Invirase (saquinavir mesylate), designed for use in combination with a small dose of ritonavir and other anti-HIV drugs for the treatment of HIV infection.

The new formulation of Invirase, which was approved under a priority review, will reduce pill count for each dose from five pills to two, twice-daily, compared to the current formulation of Invirase 200mg capsules.