Monday 1 September 2025

Roche's MabThera approved in Japan

20 June 2001

Japan's Ministry of Health and Welfare has approved Roche's anti-CD20monoclonal antibody MabThera (rituximab) for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The drug was initially approved in the USA four years ago, and this was followed by European Union approval the year after.

Roche holds the non-US rights to MabThera, which was developed by affiliate Genentech, and last year it was the Swiss company's third best-selling drug, with turnover of 900 million Swiss francs ($502 million).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to August 29
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to August 29
31 August 2025
Biotechnology
FDA green light for Leqembi subcutaneous formulation
30 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Merck & Co provides new results for Verquvo in heart failure
30 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pharma outsourcing trends 2025: Partnership, precision, and resilience
30 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
ITF announces updated long-term data for Duvyzat in DMD
29 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Fosun Pharma buys rights for Accro's AC-201 in Greater China
29 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Santhera continues global rollout of Agamree with Indian deal
29 August 2025

Company Spotlight

Amylyx
A USA-based CNS-focussed biotech company.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze