Roche's MabThera approved in Japan

Japan's Ministry of Health and Welfare has approved Roche's anti-CD20monoclonal antibody MabThera (rituximab) for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The drug was initially approved in the USA four years ago, and this was followed by European Union approval the year after.

Roche holds the non-US rights to MabThera, which was developed by affiliate Genentech, and last year it was the Swiss company's third best-selling drug, with turnover of 900 million Swiss francs ($502 million).